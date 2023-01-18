DeSantis Rails Against 'Biomedical Security State' as He Bans Vaccine and Mask Mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is challenging what he calls the “biomedical security state” in Washington by permanently banning mandates for COVID-19 vaccines and masks.

“It required us over the past few years to stand against major institutions in our society: The bureaucracy, the medical establishment, legacy media and even the President of the United States who, together, were working to impose a biomedical security state on society.” DeSantis said while speaking at the Todd Herendeen Theater in Panama City Beach.

If passed by the Florida legislature, the law will prevent schools from requiring masks and public and private employers from making employment conditional on getting vaccinated.

“When the world lost its mind, Florida was a refuge of sanity, serving strongly as freedom’s linchpin,” DeSantis said. “These measures will ensure Florida remains this way and will provide landmark protections for free speech for medical practitioners.”

There will be nothing in the law that would prevent anyone from masking up or getting as many jabs as they want. But you can bet that’s how the left will seek to attack DeSantis.

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo joined DeSantis at the press conference in Florida’s panhandle which also featured comments from a number of people who shared their sentiments. DeSantis asserted that those under 40 who get booster shots are more at risk from boosters than they are from COVID-19, while doctor’s [sic] related stories of adverse reactions that they attribute to the vaccine.

Permanent Protections Against the COVID-19 Biomedical Security State https://t.co/IRVCDsFGM1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 17, 2023

Even the CDC recognizes the risk of severe disease after receiving one of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna, and younger, healthy Americans should be allowed to weigh the risk of vaccine side effects against contracting COVID-19. No one should be forced to undergo any medical procedure without their permission.

“This is the first time in history where we are using this technology widely in human beings,” Florida’s Surgeon General Ladapo said, referring to the mRNA vaccines. “You’re telling people to put it in children, and you’ve never even shown the children to gain from it in terms of an actual help. That’s the land of crazy. Florida is the land of sanity.”

Indeed, the number of severe COVID-19 cases for children under the age of 12 never justified the use of masks or mandatory vaccination. It should have been left up to parents to decide if their child would benefit from being vaccinated against a disease that few children contracted.

In addition to forbidding the use of mask and vaccine mandates, DeSantis is also proposing protections for the free speech of medical professionals.

Protect medical professionals’ freedom of speech

Protect the right to disagree with the preferred narrative of the medical community

Protect the religious views of medical professionals

Agreement with DeSantis’s proposed bill was not, as you might expect, universal.

By the time the 2024 election rolls around, most of what DeSantis is proposing will already have been enacted nationwide. Improved treatments and safer vaccines will make COVID-19 a sad and bitter memory.