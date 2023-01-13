Congressman Who Once Speculated That Guam Might 'Capsize' Now Wonders if Biden Documents Were 'Planted'

In 2010, Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson, a member of the Armed Services Committee, was questioning Adm. Robert Willard, head of the U.S. Pacific fleet at that time about a force buildup on the island of Guam. Willard said that it was anticipated that there would be 8,000 more Marines deployed to the island.

“My fear is that the whole island will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize,” Johnson said.

Willard paused a moment and then tactfully replied with the understatement of the century: “We don’t anticipate that.”

The idiotic statement didn’t surprise Hill watchers in the slightest. In 2014, Johnson was voted “Most Clueless” by congressional staffers.

Johnson has gone right on being the most clueless congressman on The Hill. After the story broke about Joe Biden keeping classified documents at his old office at the Penn Biden Center, johnson smelled a rat.

“Alleged classified documents showing up allegedly in the possession of Joseph Biden… I’m suspicious of the timing of it,” Johnson told Fox News’ Hillary Vaughn on Thursday. “I’m also aware of the fact that things can be planted on people… things can be planted in places and then discovered conveniently. That may be what has occurred here. I’m not ruling that out. But I’m open in terms of the investigation needs to be investigated.”

The “investigation needs to be investigated”? This was after Biden had admitted to Fox News’ Peter Doocy that he knew the documents were in the garage.

Just hours after Johnson told Fox about his suspicions around the discovery, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the classified documents. “It is refreshing to see the Department of Justice restored from its politicization during the Trump years, and I applaud Attorney General Garland for acting swiftly in appointing a special counsel to investigate the Biden document discoveries,” Johnson told Fox News Digital.

Garland was forced into investigating the Biden documents thanks to his and the Democrats’ own hysteria to get Trump at all costs. Johnson’s paranoid conspiracy theory isn’t surprising, considering his history of spouting scientific fallacies in congressional hearings.

“Based on what we know, there is a big difference between the Trump and Biden document cases,” Johnson said. “There remains much we don’t know about the Biden document discoveries, and it’s too early to reach any conclusions. I am confident, however, that the process has begun to ensure that we get to the truth, and that justice will be done.”

As I point out here, there’s no difference whatsoever — now or ever — between classified documents found at Mar-a-Largo or those found at the Penn Biden Center or his garage in Delaware. The number of documents doesn’t matter. The kinds of documents don’t matter. That Biden cooperated with authorities doesn’t matter. It’s an ignorant talking point that is now part of the narrative and will be hard to dislodge.

Most congressmen say silly, stupid things from time to time. That’s because the average IQ of a member of Congress has probably dropped 30 points in the last 30 years. We have the dumbest, the slowest, the least rational Congress in my lifetime, and it’s only going to get worse.

Who in their right mind wants to go to Washington to work with the likes of Hank Johnson and some of the other jamokes who spend their careers either pilfering the public purse or trying to climb the ladder of politics to the next level? It takes too much time, too much money, and too many sacrifices for your family for a caring person to put loved ones through the political gauntlet — only to discover that even if you win, it never ends.

And the corrupting power of high office will eventually take your soul anyway.