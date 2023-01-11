American Gas Association Pushes Back on Biden's Plan to Ban Gas Stoves

Back in September 2020, Jill Biden posted a tweet showing off her domestic skills by cooking a meal on a stovetop. The picture is relevant because her husband’s administration wants to ban all gas stoves from American homes.

Note the kind of stove Mrs. Biden is cooking on.

Ted Cruz had a pithy comment.

Rules for thee but not for me. https://t.co/o7iRlSEVVl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 10, 2023

About 35% of American homes use gas stoves to cook, and you have to wonder if anyone told that to the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Alexander D. Hoehn-Saric, before he suggested banning gas stoves.

Naturally, the American Gas Association was none too pleased.

Fox Business:

The American Gas Association (AGA) is clapping back after news that U.S. federal regulators may ban gas stoves over their potential risks to human health stating the removal of the appliance is “reckless” and a “misguided agenda.” The conflict between federal agencies and the gas industry came to a head as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and World Health Organization (WHO) have said gas stoves are unsafe and linked to respiratory illness like asthma, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other health conditions, according to reports by groups such as the Institute for Policy Integrity and the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

“A December 2022 report in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health linking natural gas cooking with asthma is not substantiated by sound science,” the AGA said in a press release Tuesday.

How fanatical are the CPSC tyrants? “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” agency commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg.

That’s a sweeping statement that’s absolutely chilling from the former president of the United Mine Workers. An agency that wants everything absolutely pure, absolutely safe, and absolutely clean — presumably without giving up flush toilets or electric lights — is flat-out loony.

The report said the federal agency plans “to take action” to address the indoor pollution caused by stoves.

The AGA has previously pushed back against Trumka’s comments, saying that the emissions from cooking with gas are similar to emissions created when cooking with electric stoves and that they plan on submitting evidence to prove it. “Any discussion or perpetuation of the allegations in this report which is funded by non-governmental organizations to advance their agenda to remove consumer energy choice and the option of natural gas is reckless.” the AGA added.

Reckless, but par for the course.

Whether it was the AGA or someone in the White House panicked, the idea of banning gas stoves was dismissed.

BREAKING: The chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the agency has no plans to ban gas stoves after commissioner Richard Trumka’s remarks ignited a political firestorm. pic.twitter.com/t18eRDlSdg — Ari Natter (@AriNatter) January 11, 2023

This is but a temporary reprieve. The CPSC will revisit the ban when the timing is better.