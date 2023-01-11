A Tale of Two States: the Contrasting Fiscal Fortunes of Texas and California

Two big states with huge business tax bases and plenty of wealthy citizens but governed by two completely different governing philosophies. One state is running a huge surplus. The other state is running a huge deficit.

That one state is governed by a fiscal conservative and the other by a profligate spender shouldn’t surprise us. And I won’t let you guess which state is governed by a Republican and which is governed by a Democrat.

Both Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) are reasonably competent in their jobs but are guided by wildly different ideologies. One ideology held by Newsom stresses “fairness,” while the other held by Abbott stresses “opportunity.”

Newsom’s state is running a $22 billion budget deficit, while Abbott’s Texas is running a $33 billion surplus.

Does it really matter which ideology is used in governance?

Washington Post: