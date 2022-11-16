Rick Scott's Ill-Timed Leadership Challenge to Mitch McConnell

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) announced a challenge for the Minority Leader position held by Mitch McConnell on Tuesday.

“I’m writing to you today because I believe it’s time for the Senate Republican Conference to be far more bold and resolute than we have been in the past. We must start saying what we are for, not just what we are against,” Scott said in a letter to GOP colleagues. “I do not believe we can simply continue to say the Democrats are radical, which they are. Republican voters expect and deserve to know our plan to promote and advance conservative values. ”

Scott wants to take a more policy-oriented approach, taking on Democrats where they’ve clearly failed.

“For those who want to get serious about ending reckless government spending and the devastating inflation it has caused, finally take action to protect Social Security and Medicare and preserve the promise of these programs for our children and grandchildren, hold government accountable from the FBI to the IRS, truly combat the extreme danger posed by Communist China and refocus our military on lethal defense instead of woke nonsense, I ask for your support in changing the direction of the Senate and rescuing America from the dangerous path Democrats have set it on,” Scott wrote.

Of course, Republicans — even with Scott leading them — will be unable to do anything on any of those issues because Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, both screwed the pooch and lost a golden opportunity to wrest Senate control from the Democrats.

Scott has little chance of unseating McConnell. The minority leader is about to become the longest-serving Senate leader from either party in history, and he appears to easily have the votes to be re-elected.

But the infighting comes at a very bad time. There is still one Senate seat up for grabs, and if Herschel Walker is going to have much of a chance, McConnell and Scott are going to have to bury the hatchet and unite to defeat what’s sure to be an intense effort to keep the seat blue.

Democrats, already gloating about GOP’s divisions in the aftermath of the midterms, see Scott’s challenge as more of the same.

Politico: