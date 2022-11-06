News & Politics

This Is How Iranian Teenagers Are Fighting Back Against Clerical Oppression

By Rick Moran 3:29 PM on November 06, 2022

It’s not exactly standard teenage hijinks. They’re not toilet-papering the Muslim cleric’s house or leaving a flaming bag of dog poop on his porch. But there’s a new game being played by Iranian teenagers that is sweeping social media and being imitated in every corner of the country.

The game involves running up behind a cleric, knocking his turban to the ground, and running away before anyone can catch the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, the protests show no signs of abating and, in fact, have picked up momentum in recent days after another Iranian woman was beaten to death by the regime’s Morality Police.

The Guardian:

IHR said on Saturday that at least 186 people have been killed in the crackdown on the Mahsa Amini protests, up by 10 from Wednesday.

It said another 118 people had lost their lives in distinct protests since 30 September in Sistan-Baluchistan, a mainly Sunni Muslim province in the south-east, presenting a further major headache for the regime.

IHR said security forces killed at least 16 people with live bullets when protests erupted after prayers on Friday in the town of Khash in Sistan-Baluchistan.

The violence by the regime is most intense in Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdistan where the protests are ethnically based. Both the Baluchis and Kurds have been agitating for independence for generations and are using the unrest nationwide to press their cause. The regime’s response has been brutal, as evidenced by the live ammunition being used indiscriminately.

Meanwhile, Iranian lawmakers issued a call for protesters to be beheaded, calling them “enemies of God.”

Iran International:

The Iranian regime has so far charged several people with ‘moharebeh,’ “corruption on earth,” “assembly and collusion against national security” and “confrontation with the Islamic Republic” for participating in the protests.

Describing the current wave of popular protests as “riots,” the MPs claimed that “the US and other enemies” are inciting violence, organizing rallies, and providing financial support and weaponry to commandeer the protests. They also said “thugs and mobs” have killed tens of people and disrupted the security of the country.

The population is still relatively unarmed. And while the revolution that overthrew the Shah was mostly bloodless, that coup happened because the army refused to fire on protesters.

That won’t be a problem for the fanatically loyal Revolutionary Guards. And despite the oppression, a large plurality of the population still supports the clerical fascist dictatorship and agrees with the Iranian Majles that protesters should be beheaded.

Change will come very, very slowly to Iran.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 13 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

