'The View' Co-Host: Women Voting Republican Are 'Almost Like Roaches Voting for Raid'

Like almost everyone on the left, The View’s Sunny Hostin has lost all semblance of sanity about the upcoming midterm election and is struggling to come up with ever wilder, ever more hysterical, ever more terror-stricken ways to tell us we shouldn’t vote Republican.

What’s amazing is that we probably haven’t reached peak insanity yet. When some brainless MSNBC commentator urges Joe Biden to nuke the Midwest or South, we’ll know we won’t go any deeper down the rabbit hole.

But Hostin’s earnest, sincere, bat-guano-crazy description of women who vote Republican comes pretty close to topping them all. Alyssa Farah Griffin got into it with Hostin Thursday after the host compared women voting Republican to “roaches voting for Raid.”

Fox News:

Frustrated at the concept of suburban women choosing Republican candidates in the midterms rather than pro-abortion, progressive Democrats, Hostin launched into her tirade comparing women to cockroaches and the Republican Party to an insecticide spray that kills them. She said, “What’s also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that White Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid, right?”

Aside from accusing about 30 million women of being like roaches, Hostin’s lament is a familiar one. Why do so many in the middle class not “vote their interests” and pull the lever for Democrats instead of Republicans?

The left doesn’t understand voters. People have more interests than economics. Women have more interests than abortion. It seems silly and stupid to argue otherwise, but when 55% of white, middle-class voters vote for Republicans, Democrats will be clueless as to why.

Hostin continued pushing the idea, adding, “They’re voting against their own self-interest. Do they want to live in Gilead?” referencing the dystopian novel and TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” where women are forced to breed for patriarchal overlords. Plenty of conservatives on Twitter found the quote outrageous, with one organization even calling for Hostin to be fired from “The View.”

So much to unpack: "white Republican suburban women….are…wait for it….voting Republican."

Not sure what's worse, calling white suburban women roaches or Republicans a killer poison. And why? B/c they don't want human beings in utero to be killed. https://t.co/Sd8HkuBUsG — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) November 3, 2022

Leftist women are claiming that without abortions, women will die. Exactly what they’ll die of is unclear. Maternal mortality rates are disturbingly high in the U.S. — 13.7 deaths per 100,000 live births or about 860 deaths in 2020. Having a baby is not as safe as it should be (neither is abortion, but that’s another article).

But medically terminating a pregnancy to save the life of the mother is still allowed in most states that have banned abortion. What is off the table is abortion as a form of birth control or as a matter of convenience. If women want to defend that, they have my leave to try.