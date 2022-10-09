Iranian Protesters Hack TV News as Death Toll Hits 187

The brutal crackdown on protests against the Iranian regime following the death of 23-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the religious police has apparently not slowed the movement for reform down one bit. Dozens of videos on this Twitter account tell the story of the protests as well as the unspeakable brutality of the regime.

October 8 in Rafsanjan, more than ten armed agents beat one couple and then arrest them. The man in the video repeatedly says don’t hit my wife, she is pregnant.#Mahsa_Amini pic.twitter.com/JQiwSvhqWx — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 8, 2022

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited a university campus and got a welcome he won’t soon forget.

Reuters:

Female students in Tehran chanted “get lost” as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited their university campus on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody, videos on social media showed. Raisi addressed professors and students at Alzahra University in Tehran, reciting a poem that equated “rioters” with flies, as nationwide demonstrations entered a fourth week. “They imagine they can achieve their evil goals in universities,” Raisi said on state TV. “Unbeknownst to them, our students and professors are alert and will not allow the enemy to realise their evil goals.”

Not exactly the best way to win friends and influence people.

As the internet crackdown continues with limited or spotty access, protesters have devised ingenius ways to get their message out, including a brazen hack of a popular TV news show.

IRIB was hacked by the "Edaalate Ali‌" group while broadcasting the news at 21 with the slogan "Woman, Life, Freedom."#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/sfWjwbqbed — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 8, 2022

NPR:

Later Saturday, hackers broke into the evening news on Iran’s state TV for 15 seconds, just as footage of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was being broadcast. The hackers flashed an image of Khamenei surrounded by flames. A caption read “Join us and stand up!” and “The blood of our youth is dripping from your claws,” a reference to Khamenei. A song with the lyrics “Woman. Life. Freedom” — a common chant of the protesters — played in the background.

As Iranian bullies target primary schools to clamp down on protests, some activists are wondering, “Where is UNICEF” — the United Nations Children’s Fund?

Shame on you @UNICEF! The Islamic Republic police force has attacked schools arresting students, and you are still silent!#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/Nshme5T4Tv — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 9, 2022

Eventually, the regime will kill enough protesters or arrest enough of them that the energy will be sucked out of the movement — just as it was in 2009, 2015, 2017, and all the other mass movements that ended with blood in the streets and Iran’s young people serving long prison sentences.

And instead of putting pressure on the brave girl-beaters in Tehran, the Biden administration wants to sign a useless deal to allow Iran to build nuclear weapons anytime they wish. When that happens, tens of billions of dollars will be released for the regime to improve the tolls of oppression and build a military to challenge our friends in the region.