WATCH: Soccer Stampede in Indonesia Kills at Least 174

Arema Football Club of East Java’s Malang city sported a 23-year undefeated record at home. That streak came to an end on Saturday night against Persebaya of Surabaya as Arema fell 3-2.

The disappointed fans stormed the field, throwing rocks, bottles, and anything else handy at players and officials. Then police began firing tear gas — not just at the crowds on the field but, inexplicably, at people in the stands. The chaos resulted in dozens of people among the 43,000 in the stadium being trampled to death. Many others were suffocated.

ESPN:

Some suffocated and others were trampled as hundreds of people ran to the exit in an effort to avoid the tear gas. In the chaos, 34 died at the stadium, including two officers, and some reports include children among the casualties. “We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the tear gas as [fans] began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning vehicles,” said East Java police chief Nico Afinta in a news conference early Sunday. More than 300 people were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during treatment, Afinta said.

At least 174 people have been killed after a riot at a football match in Indonesia. Warning: This video contains images and descriptions of distressing incidents pic.twitter.com/ww3cOJK6UH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 2, 2022

The Indonesian soccer association, known as PSSI, has suspended the premier soccer league Liga 1 indefinitely and banned Arema from hosting soccer matches for the remainder of the season.

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident,” he added.

Indonesia is not a world power in soccer, but the nation has a reputation for “soccer hooliganism.” This is not the first time a match has ended in violence. We can only hope it’s the last.