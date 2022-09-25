Are Hillary Clinton and the Democrats Secret Admirers of Hitler?

The legend of Paul Revere is compelling. An ordinary guy conspires with patriots in Boston to set up an early warning system to alert colonists if the British army begins to move. In the late evening of April 18, 1775, that ordinary guy found out from spies that the British were about to march to Concord to grab the colonist’s cannon and supplies of gunpowder as well as arrest two prominent patriot leaders.

That ordinary guy, the legend goes, rode far and wide across the countryside rousing the populace and alerting the local militias. That Paul Revere didn’t do half that stuff is irrelevant. The truth was far more prosaic, but then Longfellow, writing 85 years after that famous night, wouldn’t have had much of a poem if he wrote the truth, would he?

We’re getting that same feeling when it comes to the rising hysteria of Democrats. No doubt, some of it is manufactured, as political hysteria often is, but for all the talk comparing Trump to Hitler and his supporters to Nazis, I’m beginning to wonder if I’m detecting a hint of jealousy on the part of Democrats. After all, no one ever gets very excited about seeing Joe Biden in the flesh. How many people start waiting to get into Biden’s speeches 24 hours before he gives them?

So when a Democrat like Hillary Clinton puts on their very serious face and uses a very serious voice to speak very serious words to tell us — very seriously — that Donald Trump is a Hitler wannabe and his supporters are like the Nazis at speeches who raised their arms in slavish salute, I have to wonder if Hillary and the Democrats aren’t so enamored of Trump’s popularity that they wish it could happen to them.

Fox News:

“I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out, how people get basically brought in by Hitler. How did that happen? I’d watch newsreels and I’d see this guy standing up there ranting and raving, and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, ‘What’s happened to these people?'” Clinton said at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin. “You saw the rally in Ohio the other night, Trump is there ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised. I thought, what is going on?”

Isn’t the subtext of Clinton’s question “Why can’t it happen to me”? “Why Can’t I be worshipped and adored like that”? “What’s he got that I ain’t got”?

Fox News contributor Tyrus thinks the statement by Clinton and numerous Democrats about similarities with Nazis and Trump supporters shows that they’ve already lost the argument and they know it.

It’s the desperate attempt of someone who has lost the argument. They’ve lost the argument, and they only talk in echo chambers. She’s so lazy with it, she wouldn’t even stand up and show any emotion. She just sat there in her chair, and I thought she was so confused with how people were fighting and Hitler, and there was this same thing. They don’t even put emotion and thought. They just speak to hear themselves speak. The good news is, is that the American people are starting to respond. We’re starting to see people challenging the woke, and they’re doing it now. The only thing that I’m concerned with is the Republicans have a real opportunity here, but just like if you want to build anything – Build Back America, etc., however you want to call it – the blueprint needs to be solid. We need to hear plans. The Republicans, if they get in and don’t do anything, then they’re no better than what we’re dealing with right now. So we need plans.

Indeed, riding through the countryside to warn America of fascism may be a heroic image. But the truth — like the truth about Revere’s ride — is far more boring. Democrats have already lost and they have to accuse Trump of being Hitler to get anyone’s attention at all.