Nuclear War Between Russia and the U.S. Would Cause 5 Billion to Starve

The subject of food insecurity has suddenly become a concern for most of the world as the war in Ukraine continues to wreak havoc on global food supplies.

Not only are certain key foods becoming scarce, but the supply shortage has also caused prices to skyrocket, putting the world’s 350 million poor who are currently suffering from food insecurity at severe risk of starvation.

Food prices have gone up 35% in Egypt and 40% in Pakistan. The rapid rise in food prices is fueling revolution and social unrest in Africa and Asia.

The worst-case scenario is for the United States and Russia to exchange nuclear weapons. The resulting global catastrophe would be unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Even a limited nuclear war would devastate crops and force food-exporting nations to stop all exports. Cropland would be ruined, and the entire food distribution network would collapse.

A Rutgers University-led study published Monday found that nuclear war would lead to massive food shortages as sun-blocking soot and ash wilt crops around the world, researchers wrote in the peer-reviewed study published in the journal Nature Food.

Washington Post: