Sanctuary City Mayor Eric Adams Is Warning New York Citizens of an Influx of Illegal Aliens

When he was running for mayor in 2021, Eric Adams assured New York City voters that he “would make sure” that “undocumented New Yorkers are being given the support they need, so that their families no longer live in the shadows of the American dream, but are part of that dream.”

But Adams never thought that the administration of Joe Biden would take him at his word.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has been busing thousands of illegal aliens from the southwestern border to New York City. The influx is overwhelming city services to the point that Adams is bitterly blaming “those other states” who demonstrate “callousness” by refusing to shelter the hundreds of thousands of illegals who are showing up at the U.S. border.

“If there was ever an all-hands-on-deck moment, this is it. This is it,” Adams said on Sunday. “Our system … was inundated with … you know, those who were seeking shelter because of the callousness of those other states that pushed them out. We’re here. We’re receiving them and everyone is going to have to be on board and we can’t have of the historical, ‘I believe people should be housed but just don’t house them on my block.’”

How’s that sanctuary city thing workin’ out for ya, Your Honor?

Daily Wire:

“Everyone’s block is going to be impacted by this and so we have to add our advocacy with our ability to help our neighbors and we need everyone on board with this, you know? Because as I stated last week, our schools are going to be impacted, our health care system is going to be impacted, our infrastructure is going to be impacted but we’re willing to do our job and we’re going to do our job and we’re going to need all New Yorkers to be with us on this.”

Why is it “callous” for Texas or Arizona to reject illegal aliens but not for New York, which clearly can’t handle the crush of people and doesn’t want them either?

Texas and Arizona are bearing a burden — a million uneducated, illiterate illegal aliens a year — that they never asked for, whose citizens never voted for, and that they are at least equally incapable of caring, feeding, and sheltering.

Adams is complaining about the 3,000 or so illegals that have been bused to New York City? Texas Gov. Greg Abbott would thank God every night if that were the case in his state.

“As I stated, we already have an overburdened shelter system. So now we’re talking about, as you stated, food, clothing, schools,” Adams said last week. “This is going to impact our schools because we do not turn away individuals because they’re undocumented, need translation services. There’s just a whole host of things that this is going to produce. And that’s why we need help in getting this done and we need to write coordination to make it happen.”

And where does the White House stand on this?

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also responded to a question during a press conference this week about the “thousands” of illegal aliens who have been shipped to the east coast from Texas and Arizona amid Biden’s Border Crisis. “We believe it’s shameful that — that some governors are using migrants as a political tool, as a political play, when we should be making sure that we’re doing everything that we can to help — to help folks who are coming into this process in a legal way and making sure that, you know, we do this in a — in a safe — in a safe way and a respectful way,” she said. “And I think it’s shameful that that is happening.”

Blue-state governors use the “sanctuary city” label as a political tool, but that’s apparently just fine. And Abbott would probably agree that we should help folks who are “coming into this process in a legal way.” But someone should whisper in Jean-Pierre’s ear that 99% of the people who show up at the border are not legal in any way, shape, or form.

Adams should agree to trade places with Abbott for one day. It would definitely give him a more accurate reading of the problem.