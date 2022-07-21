Democratic Campaign Committee Sees Surge in Donations, Outraising GOP 2-1

Democrats are calling it the “Roe surge” in political donations, but no one has shown that to be any more than a political talking point. The party’s April fundraising haul broke records — long before the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court, so claiming that the end of Roe will sweep Republicans from office is silly.

What’s undeniable is that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is outraising the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) by a 2-1 margin

The numbers continue a trend for Democrats that has held steady since this election cycle began. Democrats feel their majority is being threatened and are running scared. And they’re beating the bushes for smaller donors — donors who give $5, $10, or $20. That effort appears to be paying off.

“The DSCC’s record-breaking fundraising continues to be powered by strong, energized grassroots supporters who recognize the stakes of this election — and are committed to protecting and expanding our Democratic Senate Majority that is fighting to address working families’ most pressing priorities,” DSCC Executive Director Christie Roberts said in a statement.

Republicans may be showing some signs that they’re coasting to victory in November.

Washington Examiner:

From April to June, the DSCC hauled in $33.5 million worth of donations, finishing off June with over $53.5 million on hand and no debt, per the outlet. During the same time frame, the NRSC raised $25.6 million and ended June with $28.5 million cash on hand, the outlet reported. Like the DSCC, the NRSC also had no debt. “The NRSC has broken fundraising records and are spending money early to define the Democrats. Meanwhile, Democrats are blowing money defending weak incumbents in states that Joe Biden won by double digits. No amount of money can save Democrats from themselves,” an NRSC spokesperson said, per the outlet.

Republicans feel that they’re a lock to win the House. And that looks like a good bet. They only need five seats for a majority, and with reapportionment and favorable issues, the GOP should be able to recapture the House with ease.

But the Senate is a different story. There are 35 Senate seats in play in November — 21 GOP and 15 Democrat seats. Republicans are defending two Senate seats in states Joe Biden won in the 2020 presidential election: Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while Democrats are not defending any Senate seats in states Donald Trump won in 2020.

But some vulnerable Democrats are doing better than expected. And some candidates that the Republicans are putting up to challenge them leave a lot to be desired.

But GOP prospects for winning back the upper chamber are far more tenuous than the House. Primaries in competitive states, such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Georgia, have produced candidates who prompted concerns from some GOP insiders. Additionally, the party is defending a tough seat in Wisconsin and faces a fraught primary in Arizona, a key seat they hoped to win back. Adding to those hurdles for Republicans, the Democrats are hoping the recent Supreme Court decision overturning precedents first established in Roe v. Wade will energize their base of voters.

Dobbs is not going to win or lose either side in the election. As I’ve mentioned many times since that decision dropped, it has energized just as many conservative voters as liberals. Abortion will be a non-factor in most races.

But as a fundraising gimmick, Democrats have apparently hit the mother lode. How far it will take them is anyone’s guess, but it’s probably only as far as the next round of price increases hits American wallets.