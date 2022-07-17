Gas Prices Could Be Spiking Again by Election Day

Gas prices have been moderating slightly this month, dropping from a peak of more than $5 a gallon to an average of $4.60, allowing Joe Biden to claim his policies are “working.”

It’s OK, because most of us are smarter than Biden and know that he’s full of s**t.

But no matter how far gas prices fall, the sad truth is that before election day in November, they’ll be sky-high again and possibly much, much worse.

The concerns about price are tied to a timeline for sanctions on Russia that could further exacerbate energy supply problems and may force Russian President Vladimir Putin to take drastic retaliatory action.

Washington Post: