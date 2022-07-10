Join Us for Another Thrilling Episode of 'Shutdown Theater' — Election Rejection Edition

Money to fund the government is supposed to run out on September 30 this year — at least, that’s what we’re being told. In fact, the government cannot run out of money because, well, that would be incredibly irresponsible, and Congress wouldn’t dare, would they?

No, they wouldn’t dare. But that won’t stop them from milking the drama from this pretend emergency to the absolute limit.

There’s also a need to raise the debt limit — one of the more ludicrous exercises the government engages in. Congress votes to appropriate the money but then says the agencies can’t spend it unless we raise the limit on the debt. If they didn’t want to spend the money, why appropriate it in the first place?

Morons.

That deadline of September 30 is “frangible,” meaning it’s not a deadline as much as it’s an illusion. But we have to treat it like a real deadline because… yeah, it’s important, or something.

This time around, we have the added drama of midterm elections that are really going to screw things up. And don’t forget (how could you) that we’re in the midst of a public health crisis.

Washington Post: