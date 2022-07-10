News & Politics
Premium

Democrats Hope That Senator Joe Manchin Can Lead Them to the Promised Land

By Rick Moran Jul 10, 2022 12:41 PM ET
(AP Photo/Tyler Evert)

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is a Democrat. Any hope that he would bolt to the Republican Party was delusional from the start. And any thought that he wouldn’t bend over backward and go the extra mile to have a meeting of the minds with his party leader, Joe Biden, was illusory.

Manchin has said on several occasions that he wants Biden to succeed. He has also said he won’t vote for another party-line bill passed using reconciliation. Manchin has been entirely consistent in both of those statements — until now.

Joe Manchin has been a political force in West Virginia since the 1980s. He served in the House of Delegates and then as a state senator until 1996. He was elected governor in 2003 during the period when West Virginia went from a deep blue state to deep red.

First elected to the Senate in a 2010 special election, Manchin has proven himself to be the state’s most popular politician.

But Manchin sees now that his old-time bipartisan approach to governing doesn’t work anymore. It now appears he has cast his lot with party radicals and will vote for a very slimmed-down Build Back Better bill — if the Democratic leadership is smart enough to agree to some of his demands.

When Manchin blew up the $2.1 trillion Build Back Better bill last December, Democrats were ready to run him out of town on a rail. But after he helps Biden pass his climate, energy, and tax bill, don’t be surprised if Joe Manchin isn’t standing next to Biden in the Oval Office when the president signs it.

Washington Post:

A new sense of optimism — and urgency — has set in among party lawmakers nearly seven months after their last attempt to pass a sweeping bill ended in stunning defeat. Piece by piece, Democratic leaders in recent days have started reconstructing their economic ambitions as they race to deliver on a staple element of President Biden’s agenda before the midterm elections in November.

So far, top Democrats have worked out with Manchin new agreements that would cut drug costs for seniors, improve the financial health of Medicare and close a tax loophole that benefits the wealthy. They even have advanced talks around addressing the challenges posed by a faster-warming planet, raising the prospect that they can secure a limited initiative to penalize methane emissions.

It’s now all about what Manchin will agree to. Gone are the cap-and-trade schemes and “the social cost of carbon.” Instead, Democrats will look to give tax credits and charge fees to producers and emitters.

And Democrats appeared to make progress around climate policy, one of the fiercest areas of division between them and Manchin, who represents coal-heavy West Virginia. Lawmakers for months have haggled over ideas including new fees on producers of methane gas, a major contributor to global warming. In recent days, though, Democrats have discussed scaling back the penalties to a smaller number of energy producers, as Manchin has sought.

The two sides remain divided over Democrats’ plans to pay the producers of clean energy, a policy known as direct pay, and give tax credits to people who buy electric vehicles. To assuage Manchin, party leaders recently have sought to scale back earlier initiatives on direct pay to cover only nonprofits and state-owned facilities. And they have weighed whether to restrict any tax credits for EVs so that they don’t benefit high earners. In the end, the talks could yield a climate package around $300 billion to $350 billion, two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. The sources added they hope to complete negotiations around climate policy this week.

The two sides are close on a number of issues. But it’s usually at this point where the negotiations collapse. Manchin’s West Virginia constituents are suffering from high inflation, and while no hard number has been connected to the new legislation, most estimates put it at close to $800 billion. That may be too high for Manchin, who mentioned a bill half that size last December.

Democrats believe that if they pass this slim-jim version of Build Back Better, voters will love them again and give them a fighting chance in November. Given enough free publicity from the lap dog press, it’s possible that their poll numbers will come up — at least until the next round of inflation numbers come out and voters go to the grocery store.

But Manchin has gone from a hard “no” to a “maybe” — just like many people predicted he would.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 13 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Tags: BIG GOVERNMENT
TRENDING
Editor's Choice