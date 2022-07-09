WATCH: Biden Reads Teleprompter Instructions During Remarks on Abortion Executive Orders

It’s difficult to think of anything funny to write about Joe Biden’s latest gaffe. The astonishing mental decline of this man is frightening, and if Democrats had an ounce of care for the United States, they’d either have an intervention to get Biden to leave or put pressure on the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and have him removed constitutionally.

Watch as Biden is in such a stupor that he fails to note that he’s reading instructions written on the teleprompter for him.

Biden is so far gone that he will literally read anything put on the teleprompter in front of him. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤡🤣🤣 "End of quote" …"Repeat the line" pic.twitter.com/Kw9vt1R8ws — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 8, 2022

Note the blank expression on his face. Kamala Harris is gritting her teeth while DHS Secretary Mayorkas tries to remain expressionless.

Daily Mail:

The White House Press Office is chiming in to defend President Joe Biden after he was compared to the foolish protagonist Ron Burgundy of the comedy film ‘Anchorman.’ Republican strategist Greg Price mocked Biden on Twitter Friday after yet another gaffe in which the president appeared to read speaking directions off of his teleprompter. ‘It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote. Repeat the line,’ the president said during a White House speech earlier in the day.

Indeed, the White House press office dismissed the idea that Old Joe was simply mouthing teleprompter instructions. White House Assistant Press Secretary Emilie Simons challenged Price’s claim that Biden “made a mistake.”

“‘No,’ Simons wrote, adding that Biden said ‘Let me repeat that line.'”

As someone who has written speeches for dumb-as-a-post corporate execs, I can tell you that’s exactly what you write.

Not surprisingly, Twitter erupted in raucous laughter.

Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President! pic.twitter.com/1rcqmwLe9S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2022

One GOP Congressman begged Biden to run.

Please run for re-election. https://t.co/XMeLF7OPjo — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 8, 2022

