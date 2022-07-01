At NATO Summit, Biden Trashes SCOTUS, Says Dobbs Is 'Destabilizing' the World

It used to be that when presidents went abroad, they refrained from trashing the opposition at home or the institutions of the United States Government.

The saying that “politics stops at the water’s edge” no longer holds true — if it ever really did. But it’s always been considered bad form to criticize other branches of government overseas. And it’s embarrassing to air our internal political disagreements in public in a foreign country.

Biden violated both of those unwritten rules to score a few cheap political points with his rabid base back home while making America look like a banana republic.

Fox News:

In response to a question asking him about what he would tell people, including other world leaders who think America is “going in the wrong direction,” Biden laid hefty blame on the Supreme Court’s monumental decision. In a video – posted to Twitter by NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck – Biden responded, stating, “The one thing that has been destabilizing is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States in overruling not only Roe v. Wade, but essentially challenging the right to privacy.” “We’ve been a leader in the world in terms of personal rights and privacy rights, and it is a mistake in my view for the Supreme Court to do what it did,” he declared.

Naturally, Twitter blew up.

What the Hell is Biden doing talking about Abortion and the Filibuster at a NATO summit in Spain? — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 30, 2022

Devout Catholic Alert and: Undermining Legitimacy of Co-Equal Branches of Government Now Okay Alert https://t.co/es8CtktKI1 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 30, 2022

Joe Biden is trashing Roe v. Wade being overturned while in Spain. Somebody should tell him the abortion laws in Spain, for the most part, are much stricter than most parts of America. https://t.co/Tk9vJuKuX5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 30, 2022

One branch of government is bashing the other branch of government on the world stage. Classy. https://t.co/KFyPYx7q34 — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) June 30, 2022

In fact, abortion law in much of the industrialized world is more restrictive than it was in America under Roe. But Europeans love any opportunity to trash the U.S. and Biden goring his own country and America’s institutions overseas plays into their anti-Americanism.

How the Dobbs decision is “destabilizing” the world Biden didn’t say. Of course, it’s a ludicrous idea to claim that keeping abortion legal also keeps the world stable. But the doddering old fool in the White House doesn’t bother with truth or the facts.