You'll Have to Wear a Raincoat to Read These Spittle-Flecked Tweets From Lefties about the End of Roe

Wow. Just wow.

About the only thing missing from these exploding leftist heads’ tweets after the Dobbs decision was announced is some nutcase setting themself on fire.

I don’t want to give anyone any ideas, but really guys. Get a grip.

There are the lefties who purport to tell us “What It Really Means.”

If this was about babies, there would be universal healthcare. Free education. Free daycare. Southern states would be doing all they can to drop the Black maternal mortality rate. This is about power and control — derecka (@dereckapurnell) June 24, 2022

And don’t forget the transgender women/men/nonbinary — oh, to hell with it.

Please don’t cut trans men and nonbinary people out of the conversation today. This is not just a women’s rights issue, anyone who can get pregnant is affected. — Amber (@amber_kadabra) June 24, 2022

“Amber” then spent the next 5 tweets explaining, rationalizing, and then complaining about hate speech.

Also, I want to clarify that I was not trying to imply that all nonbinary people have uteruses and can get pregnant and I'm not trying to say that trans women/femmes shouldn't be part of this conversation too. I'm sorry if it came across that way — Amber (@amber_kadabra) June 24, 2022

It would exhaust me if I had to keep track of all the toes I couldn’t step on, all the people I would have to include or exclude, all the apologies I’d have to make in advance, all the apologies I’d have to make after realizing there was still a chance someone might be offended…

STOP THE SILLINESS AND JUST LIVE!

Then there are the people who are incoherently nuts. This poor sot thinks the world is about to end.

Tonight‘s abject panic makes it clear that people aren’t ready for what’s about to happen. Get ready. Get your affairs in order. Figure out whether or not you’re willing to break the law to help a friend get an abortion and how far you’re willing to go. #RoeVWade — ⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) May 3, 2022

Jesus. And the left thought the Trump supporters who rioted at the Capitol were unhinged?

For our VIPs: The Left Freaks Out Every Time They Don’t Get Their Way

Finally, something from my old (former) friend Jennifer Rubin. She wasn’t always a screaming harpy, parroting radical left talking points. She was actually a human being once.

This is you before you changed political views to get on tv. pic.twitter.com/fXi6O2iHoM — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 24, 2022

Kermit Gosnell was a serial killer convicted of several murders, including infants and a woman who died after a botched abortion.

But Jennifer Rubin was seduced by the dark side. After the Washington Post hired her as a conservative columnist, Rubin realized where the money was to be made and switched sides.

Her tweet after Dobbs shows just how far she’s fallen.

a state can now execute a woman for refusing to submit to a forced birth even if the "abortion" is within hours of conception. barbarism. — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 24, 2022

First, you have to find a state that would put a woman on trial for capital murder after she got an abortion. Then you’d have to find a prosecutor crazy enough or radical enough to prosecute her. Then you’d have to find a jury willing to convict a woman of first-degree murder.

That’s only the beginning. Appeals, pleas for leniency — the chances of Jennifer’s hypothetical woman being executed are worse than my chances of being the starting pitcher for the White Sox at this afternoon’s game. (I’m sure they could use my help.)

Joel Barry, Managing Editor of the Babylon Bee, had the tweet of the day.