'Papers, Please': Some Red States Looking Into Banning Travel to States That Allow Abortion

Some states that ban abortions may want to keep women from traveling out of state to obtain one — you know, sorta like the way the Communists try to dictate where you can travel within your own country for whatever reason.

It’s an un-American proposal. But that isn’t stopping some state legislatures from considering it.

A state cannot bar a resident from traveling to another state to obtain an abortion because people have a constitutional right to interstate travel. Neither can a state retroactively impose punishment on a woman who travels out of state to obtain an abortion where it is legal and then travels back home where it isn’t. They can’t charge her with a crime, even though murder or conspiracy to murder has been suggested.

It’s not as far-fetched as you might think.

King5: