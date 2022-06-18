Good for the Gander: GOP Accuses Schiff of Allowing Colbert Staffers Into the Capitol

You’ve probably heard by now that several crew members of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show were arrested while unlawfully being inside the Capitol after hours and without authorization. And House Republicans have decided to have a little fun with the transgression.

Adam Schiff’s cronies snuck in Stephen Colbert’s staff to the U.S. Capitol and facilitated unauthorized reconnaissance tours of GOP offices. Barely a peep from the mainstream media. Why? — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 18, 2022

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), a frequent target of Colbert, wants answers.

Why was @StephenAtHome’s staff breaking federal law and at my office last night? Was this an illegal reconnaissance tour or a full on insurrection? Did they go in? Did Stephen fund this? Is he being charged? I’m demanding answers. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 18, 2022

The Capitol Police are not amused, and while the trespassers won’t be prosecuted for insurrection, how about “unlawful entry,” as several hundred Jan. 6 rioters are being charged with and are still in jail?

Capitol police said they were changed with “unlawful entry” and that “this is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the US Attorney,” Fox News reported. Some conservatives online were quick to draw comparisons to the Jan. 6 riot itself. Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted many of those who stormed the Capitol that day had themselves been charged with unlawful entry, and are now facing serious jail time. “Stephen Colbert’s producers just committed insurrection at the US Capitol,” he said.

Stephen Colbert's producers just committed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/8lHkIcCYld — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 18, 2022

Fox News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram says the Colbert staffers were lurking around the Cannon Office Building but were told to leave for not having the proper credentials.

5) They were unescorted and arrested and charged with illegal entry. They were arrested near Boebert’s office. They were released overnight. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 17, 2022

Poking fun at the Jan. 6 Committee is a good way to show how trivial some of their accusations are. For example, a professional law enforcement agency — the Capitol Police Department — investigated charges that one GOP member of Congress, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), led a tour of the Capitol where several Jan. 6 rioters were allegedly present. Democrats allege — with no evidence — that Loudermilk was conducting a “reconnaissance tour” for the rioters.

The Capitol Police determined there was nothing to the accusation. But the Jan. 6 Committee decided to “investigate” anyway because they have a video of a man taking pictures in a hallway who attended the rally the next day.

There’s no evidence the man breached the Capitol, but he did make threats against Democratic lawmakers. How can anyone claim it was a “reconnaissance tour” if Loudermilk didn’t even know the guy and was certainly unaware of any plans he might have had for action the following day? As far as Loudermilk was concerned, it was just another Capitol tour.

Republicans have to combat this nonsense, and the best way to do it is to draw parallels between the Democrat’s hyper-partisan investigation and the idiotic actions of Colbert’s staffers.