White House, Twitter Still Silent About Tweet Claiming No Vaccine When Trump Was President

Someone in the White House communications shack had a brain cramp and tweeted out some misinformation on May 12. Or they’re in the process of rewriting history.

When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available. In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President's term ever recorded. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2022

“No vaccine available?” Begging your pardon, but more than 10 million Americans had been vaccinated before Biden’s inauguration.

This is not the first time that Biden has tried to take credit for creating COVID vaccines. At a town hall on Feb. 15, 2021, Biden made the same claim.

Newsweek:

Biden said in the town hall that “we didn’t have” a COVID vaccine when his administration came into office. Speaking to host Anderson Cooper, Biden said: “The biggest thing is, when you and I talked last, we talked about…it’s one thing to have the vaccine—which we didn’t have when we came into office—but a vaccinator. How do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm?”

This is what happens when you elect an old man in his dotage.

On January 15, the week before Biden was sworn in, 10.6 million Americans had received a COVID vaccine under Trump’s administration, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) figures at the time.

The misinformation is still online with no explanation from the White House or Twitter.

Fox News:

After the original tweet drew fierce criticism from Twitter users who pointed out that there was a COVID-19 vaccine available when Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2021, the White House acknowledged in a follow-up tweet Friday that it “misstated that vaccines were unavailable in January 2021,” but did not delete the original tweet that was shared nearly 3,000 times. “We previously misstated that vaccines were unavailable in January 2021. We should have said that they were not widely available. Vaccines became available shortly before the President came into office. Since then, he’s responsible for fully vaccinating over 200 million people,” the Friday tweet stated.

It’s not like this was ancient history, long forgotten. The vaccines were available to those over 65 and other vulnerable Americans. It was also given to first responders and health care workers.

If Biden and the Democrats had been in power, we’d still be waiting to find out which companies were going to be given federal contracts to create the vaccine.

Fox News reached out to the White House and Twitter over the weekend to ask why the tweet had not been deleted and why no warning label had been stamped to the tweet informing readers of the inaccurate information contained in the tweet. Fox News did not immediately receive a response from the White House or Twitter.

No bias there. Perhaps by the end of Biden’s term, the history books will give him credit for creating the vaccine. In a lab. In the White House basement. In his spare time.