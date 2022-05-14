Canada Will Now Allow 'Extreme Drunkenness' as a Defense in Assault Cases

The Canadian high court handed down a ruling on Friday that criminal defendants may argue that they were so drunk as to be in a state of “automatism” and therefore not responsible for some violent crimes, including assault and sexual assault.

Canada had a law that barred defendants from using the extreme intoxication defense. Passed after a particularly heinous rape in 1994 of a 65-year-old wheelchair-bound woman by a man claiming to be extremely intoxicated, the defense attorney argued that the defendant was incapable of acting voluntarily or possessing the guilty mind needed for conviction. The high court agreed, and the automatism defense was established.

But in 1995, Parliament passed a law barring the accused from using that defense. It stood until Friday when the court reinstated the defense.

