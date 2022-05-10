DeSantis Establishes 'Victims of Communism Day'

Most of the nation — especially the young — are ignorant about what happens under a communist or socialist government. Take away the pretty words like “brotherhood” and “solidarity,” and what you’re left with isn’t pretty to see.

The very nature of communism and socialism precludes dissent. This has been evident in every communist government imposed on people. It’s significant that communism has rarely been voted for by a majority of citizens. In the examples where communism has come out on top in a democratic vote, voters have sometimes ushered it in by a plurality rather than a majority.

Forced altruism is anathema to a free people. But often, by the time people realized that the communists had taken control, free elections had disappeared.

It used to be unimaginable that Americans would ever embrace communism or socialism. Now, more than a third of millennials approve of communism. Given the rising tide of acceptance of a totalitarian ideology, many on the right are advocating for some kind of effort in schools to instruct Americans on the failures and dangers of communism.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has set out to do just that, signing a bill recognizing November 7 of every year as “Victims of Communism Day.”

Today, I established November 7th as Victims of Communism Day to honor those who have suffered under communism and remind people of the destruction communism has caused worldwide, including a death toll exceeding 100 million. In Florida, we will tell the truth about communism. pic.twitter.com/Ojlao8f46t — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 9, 2022

The Hill:

DeSantis, who has waged a battle with Disney World in recent weeks, has been among the GOP governors championing culture war issues across the country, from Virginia to Texas and South Dakota, including multiple rumored White House hopefuls. DeSantis has regularly trailed only former President Trump in polls on the Republican favorite for president. DeSantis also announced at the bill signing that he plans to approve $25 million in state funding for the preservation of the Freedom Tower, a historic landmark for the state’s Cuban community, NBC’s Miami affiliate reported.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeannette Núñez said that “freedom … has a home here in the free state of Florida.”

“Throughout this country, we are seeing communism and socialism being romanticized,” she said at a press conference. “Positive attitudes are at an all time high in this country. But not here in Florida, because freedom, not Marxism, has a home here in the free state of Florida.” Núñez added the legislation would “not only teach our children but their children’s children, the importance of freedom, the terrible tyranny of communism, making sure that November 7, they will all understand what has happened throughout this globe throughout history.”

Any instruction on the evils of communism is welcome, considering the dearth of factual teaching on the subject in recent years. And the best way to be taught of those evils is to learn of the deaths of 100 million people in the 100 years that this odious ideology has so tragically held sway in large parts of the planet.