TASS: Russia Has Designs on Nations Beyond the Borders of Ukraine

According to a report in the Russian government mouthpiece TASS, Vladimir Putin has an interest in annexing or conquering the former Soviet republic of Moldova after Russia has absorbed a large slice of Eastern Ukraine.

The comments from Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia’s Central Military District, reveal for the first time Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appetite for more conquests after Ukraine — a move that would be a clear escalation and would inevitably require a response from NATO.

Moldova is the poorest nation in Europe, but its value lies is in its location. The Moldovan government has long been nervous about Transnistria, a thin sliver of territory that is controlled by at least 12,000 separatists and Russian troops. The separatists could easily strike out from Transnistria to assist Russia in its bid to control Eastern Ukraine.

Washington Post:

Minnekayev said capturing Ukraine’s east and south would create a “land corridor” to the Crimean Peninsula — which the Kremlin annexed in 2014 — and give Moscow influence over “vital objects of the Ukrainian economy,” according to the Russia state media outlet Tass. It would also provide “another way out to Transnistria,” Minnekayev said, referring to a thin strip of land that runs along Moldova’s border with Ukraine that functions as a separate nation, though it is not recognized as such, even by Russia. Minnekayev’s comments came at the end of another grim week in Ukraine — particularly in the eastern Donbas region, where Kremlin forces have refocused their fire in recent days. The devastated southern port city of Mariupol remained under siege, with Russia vowing to trap remaining Ukrainian forces that have been holed up in a steel plant there.

So far, Putin’s well-laid plans for Ukraine have failed to achieve most of their objectives. The Russian army should perform better in Eastern Ukraine as the terrain favors a war of maneuver that will benefit Russian armor, and a large part of the population in Donbas is of Russian heritage, although it’s unclear how much sympathy there is for the Russian army.