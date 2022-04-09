The Zombie Vaccine Mandate That Won't Die

A federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled that a Texas federal judge who blocked the vaccine mandate for federal employees in January did so illegally, thus resuscitating Joe Biden’s order that all federal employees must be vaccinated or face disciplinary action.

The New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, found that Jeffrey Brown, a federal judge in Texas and an appointee of President Donald Trump, did not have the standing to make such a ruling.

The question in the case was how broadly the Civil Service Act of 1978 should be interpreted. The New Orleans appeals court ruled that Judge Brown had overstepped his authority.

“We conclude that the CSRA precluded the district court’s jurisdiction,” the two Clinton appointees, Judge Carl Stewart and Judge James Stewart wrote. “Accordingly, the plaintiffs’ claim for preliminary injunctive relief fails because they have not shown a substantial likelihood of success on the merits.”

But the Biden administration sent a memo to all federal departments telling them to delay implementing the mandate because the legal process is far from over.

