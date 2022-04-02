Walt Disney World Offers Gender-Neutral Greetings but Still Pushes Expensive 'Princess Packages' to Parents

For the Walt Disney Company, there appear to be limits to how woke they’re willing to be.

The company recently announced an end to recorded park greetings to “boys and girls” and “moms and dads” in favor of more “gender-neutral” greetings.

But when it comes to chasing the almighty dollar, Disney is just another greedy, capitalistic, exploitive business uninterested in gender-neutral anything.

The company still offers its “princess packages” for hotel occupancy, park admissions, and other add-ons to please all the non-woke parents who still want to visit the park.

Fox Business:

According to its website, Disney is still touting the “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique” experience that dresses kids up as the historically gendered roles of “knights” and “princesses.” The experience, temporary unavailable due to pandemic restrictions, is still touted on the company’s website. The Magic Kingdom did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment as to why Disney is still promoting the gendered experiences while nixing gendered terms outright in their theme park greetings in the name of inclusion. The company has yet to say if it will continue to use the gendered terms “princes” and “princesses” as the company halts the use of “boys and girls.”

As with companies that profess fealty to green activism, the business will be only as woke as their bottom line allows them to be.

There is developing tension between the real world of boys, girls, moms, dads, and the fantasy world where there are no genders, only “inclusive” prototypes. How can Disney — a company built on the idea of a talking mouse, a magic kingdom complete with castle, and a film empire that includes a sleeping beauty being rescued by a handsome prince — survive when it offers a “reality” different from the one that millions and millions of their customers live in?

We used to call it “make-believe,” and the Disney experience is still a healthy outlet for a child’s imagination to expand. But will Disney allow it going forward? Is it more important to cater to the whims of the woke than nurture and care for a child’s inner voice?

Is that all to disappear when the “new Disney” takes over from the magical world of princesses, princes, kissable frogs, and singing crickets?

Is there no room left for pure magic, unsullied by politics?

Not the direction Disney is going.

“We don’t want to just assume because someone might be, in our interpretation, may be presenting as female, but they may not want to be called ‘princess,'” Ware said during the video conference call. “I love the fact that it’s opened up the creativity, the opportunity for our cast members to look at that.”

Being creative about gender? So sad. So very sad.