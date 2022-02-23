Crime Watchdog Group Calls on Radical Austin DA to Recuse Himself in Indicted Officers Case

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza indicted 19 Austin, Texas police officers in connection with their actions during the George Floyd protests in May of 2020.

But Garza is getting pushback from the Greater Austin Crime Commission, who is questioning some of the evidence presented to the grand jury that led to the indictments.

Garza’s campaign for DA in 2020 was heavily funded by organizations connected with George Soros, which have also invested in DA campaigns in Los Angeles, San Francisco, St. Louis, Chicago, and elsewhere.

In a letter to members, the GACC called on Garza to “step aside.”

There are legitimate questions about what evidence was presented to the grand jury. To ensure public confidence in the process, the district attorney should step aside and ask the court to appoint a special prosecutor for these cases. At a news conference last Thursday, Chief Joseph Chacon said, “I am not aware of any conduct that, given the circumstances that officers were working in, that would rise to the level of a criminal violation by these officers.” City Manager Spencer Cronk said criminal indictments of these officers are not the “correct outcome.”

The dilemma faced by Austin police officers during those days of violent protest was also faced by cops in many other cities. What can a policeman do when those deliberately fomenting violence mix in with those who are demonstrating peacefully?

Statements by some elected officials and media coverage ignore much of what happened nearly two years ago. Mayor Steve Adler said, “No one should be injured merely exercising their constitutional rights.” Undoubtedly true, but the mayor doesn’t mention that in addition to peaceful protesters, police were faced with rioters assaulting them, attempting to breach headquarters, and blocking an interstate highway. Rioters attacked officers with asphyxiate- and paint-filled balloons, boards, frozen water bottles, rocks, smoke grenades, and other objects. As far as we know, the tactics used by the officers were within department policy and state law.

Those who sympathize with the protesters expect cops to be superhuman and be able to differentiate between those who assaulted police as a political tactic and those caught in the middle of melees.

In Garza’s case, he has had his thumb on the scale weighted toward the violent rioters and against the police since the beginning of his term.

Since taking office last January, District Attorney José Garza’s actions have caused concern, such as refusing to take some felony cases to trial. The district attorney’s office has lost at least nineteen prosecutors. Some who left cite dysfunction and questionable directives. Garza and his first assistant district attorney have made prejudicial statements about prosecuting police officers, such as vowing to take all allegations of excessive force to the grand jury regardless of the evidence. Garza’s office withheld evidence that would benefit a police officer in a case involving expert testimony about the justified use of force.

Perhaps the United States Attorney General Merrick Garland could look into these charges of malfeasance by the Austin prosecutor and … oh, wait.

My bad. I sorta forgot which party we’re talking about.