Illinois Gov. Pritzker Fighting Tooth and Nail to Continue Masking Kids

Earlier this month, an Illinois state judge in rural Sangamon County granted a temporary restraining order ending the mask mandate in schools because Gov. J.B. Pritzker had overstepped his authority. The result was mass confusion in schools as some districts tried to maintain the mandate while others ended it.

In addition, a bipartisan panel of lawmakers voted down a bid from the Illinois Department of Public Health to renew the mask mandates and other public health orders. This meant that whatever authority Pritzker believed he had to order kids to mask up disappeared with the expiration of the emergency order.

But Pritzker isn’t finished. He’s taking his appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court after the appellate court hearing his appeal cited the bipartisan legislative rules committee action, making Pritzker’s plea moot.

Chicago Tribune: