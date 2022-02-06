Question For Vulnerable Democrats: Should I or Should I Not Campaign With Biden?

Joe Biden says he wants to be intimately involved in the midterm elections in 2022, wanting to lend a hand in the effort for his party to keep control of both the House and Senate.

But Democrats — especially those in districts won by Donald Trump in 2020 — may want to pretend they never heard of Joe Biden and will probably downplay their membership in the Democratic Party.

Biden’s numbers are in the Mariana Trench and probably won’t improve substantially in the next eight months.

Obviously, Biden won’t go where he’s not wanted. But Biden’s problem is that winning those districts will spell the difference between a Democratic win or loss in the midterms. The margin for error is so slim for the Democrats — they can’t afford to lose any Senate seats and can only lose five seats in the House — that an appearance by Biden in the wrong place could lose the Democrats the whole ball of wax.

Washington Post:

Several Democrats familiar with the thinking of vulnerable House memberssaid these members are worried about the president’s poll numbers, and there is little appetite among them to have his arm around them during a photo op, according to one senior aide to a vulnerable Democratic member. Yet there are Democrats who are not inclined tomake a clean break with Biden. Some hope his numbers will reboundamong Democrats and others who supported him in 2020,wagering that the pandemic will fade and views of the economy will improve. In just the past week, covid infections fell, a report showed robust job growth and Biden announced a raid that led to the death of the leader of the Islamic State.

Although this is a familiar dilemma for vulnerable members in both parties over the years, the Democrats are also dealing with a growing feeling that the president is not up to the task of governing. Even members of his own party have expressed doubts about Biden’s abilities.

But vulnerable Democrats are stuck with Biden, and while they may not embrace him, they risk Republicans tying them to the president anyway.