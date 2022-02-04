16 Penn Swimmers Say Trans Teammate Lia Thomas Should Not Compete

Is the dam finally breaking on maintaining the fantasy that trans women do not have an inherent advantage over biological females in competitive sports?

Sixteen members of the University of Pennsylvania women’s swim team sent a letter to the school and to the Ivy League, asking them not to take legal action that would challenge the new NCAA rules for transgender athletes to compete. The new rules would make it very difficult for their trans teammate, Lia Thomas, to compete as a female.

The 16 swimmers — out of 39 on the team — are asking that Thomas be sidelined.

“We fully support Lia Thomas in her decision to affirm her gender identity and to transition from a man to a woman. Lia has every right to live her life authentically,” the letter read. “However, we also recognize that when it comes to sports competition, that the biology of sex is a separate issue from someone’s gender identity. Biologically, Lia holds an unfair advantage over competition in the women’s category, as evidenced by her rankings that have bounced from #462 as a male to #1 as a female. If she were to be eligible to compete against us, she could now break Penn, Ivy, and NCAA Women’s Swimming records; feats she could never have done as a male athlete.”

Washington Post:

Thomas’s teammates did not identify themselves in the letter. It was sent by Nancy Hogshead-Makar, a 1984 Olympic swimming gold medalist, lawyer and chief executive of Champion Women, a women’s sports advocacy organization. She said in a telephone interview that she sent the letter on the swimmers’ behalf so they could avoid retaliation; in the letter, the swimmers claim they were told “we would be removed from the team or that we would never get a job offer” if they spoke out against Thomas’s inclusion in women’s competition. Penn officials did not respond to a request for comment on either the claims raised in the letter or whether the school planned to mount a legal challenge should Thomas be ruled ineligible for the NCAA championships.

The fierceness and utter ruthlessness of retaliatory actions taken by trans activists and advocates — and their allies in the school administration — gives the lie to the idea that transgender activism is a fight for “human rights.” It is normalizing a cultural anomaly: a recognized psychological condition known as “gender dysphoria.” If it were as “natural” as advocates claim, they wouldn’t have to threaten people with the loss of their job or educational opportunities for speaking out against it.

It should be recognized that those who identify as “transgender” need to be treated with compassion — even though their biggest supporters advocate destroying the lives of people who oppose them.