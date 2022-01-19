China Warns Foreign Athletes Against Political Speech During Olympics

Chinese authorities are warning Olympic athletes against speaking out about China’s numerous human rights abuses, including committing genocide against the Uyghur minority, during the upcoming Olympic games beginning Feb. 3.

“Any expression that is in line with the Olympic spirit I’m sure will be protected,” Yang Shu, deputy director general of international relations for the Beijing Organizing Committee, said in a news conference Tuesday. “Any behavior or speech that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against the Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment.”

While the Olympics have always frowned on politicizing the games and, in fact, have strict rules against it, the Chinese Communists’ idea of speech that might be “against the Olympic spirit” is probably a lot different than ours.

Washington Post: