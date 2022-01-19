British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Digs In as Calls For his Ouster Grow

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in big political trouble for something many American Democratic politicians did with a lot less backlash.

Johnson set up late-night “wine time Fridays” and other virus restriction-scoffing parties at the height of the pandemic — including a party the night before the funeral for Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Phillip.

He apologized to the royal family for the violation of protocol. But it’s his Conservative Party colleagues he should be worrying about.

There have been several calls from backbench Conservative MPs for Johnson to leave and the media is having a field day at his expense. But the prime minister took to the floor of the House of Commons on Tuesday and gave a defiant speech that bolstered some wavering conservatives and showed that he wasn’t going down without a fight.

Associated Press:

“We delivered while they dithered,” he said of opposition politicians, several of whom told Johnson he was regarded by Britons as a charlatan, a hypocrite, a liar and “stupid.” The Labour opposition was boosted by the defection to their ranks of Conservative lawmaker Christian Wakeford, who said the prime minister was “incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves.” Johnson dismissed calls to quit, and said the Conservatives would regain Wakeford’s seat in the next election. Johnson’s press secretary said the prime minister intended to lead the party in that election. But Johnson’s defiant performance was met with muted cheers on the Conservative side of the House of Commons.

There’s also a possibility of a “no confidence” vote. Fifty-four members of the Conservative Party would have to demand a vote of no confidence in Johnson’s leadership for that to happen. One Conservative MP was quoted by AP as saying that the 54-member threshold might be passed this week.

A neutral civil servant is conducting an investigation into the parties, looking to see if any laws were broken.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating claims that government staff held late-night soirees, boozy parties and “wine time Fridays” while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021. The allegations have spawned public anger, incredulity and mockery, and prompted growing calls for Johnson’s resignation. Johnson apologized to lawmakers last week for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of his Downing Street offices in May 2020. At the time, people in Britain were barred from meeting more than one person outside their household to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Johnson said he had considered the party a work gathering that fell within the rules.

That’s his story and he’s sticking with it.

Johnson has already taken a huge hit in the polls but thankfully for him, he doesn’t have to face the voters in a general election until 2024. That is, as long as he can avoid a vote of no confidence. And as long as no other scandals emerge about his behavior during lockdowns.

But the British people are as mad as Americans were at Democratic politicians who believed that rules are for little people.