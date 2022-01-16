Democratic Candidate for Governor Says Ron DeSantis Is Like Hitler 'in a Lot of Ways'

Nikki Fried, the Florida commissioner of agriculture and a Democratic candidate for governor in that state, is far behind her GOP rival, incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. And when Democrats are losing badly, the first weapon they deploy against Republicans is the “Hitler card.”

It never works, of course. First, many younger voters have little or no idea who Adolf Hitler was. They might have heard of him, but who he was and what he did is a mystery since Hitler’s crimes can’t be reduced to 144 characters.

But more importantly, DeSantis, unlike Hitler, isn’t advocating for the death of anyone for any reason. Can Democrats criticizing the unvaccinated say the same thing?

Fried’s DeSantis-Hitler comparison shows how far Democrats are willing to go to paint Republicans as dangerous and unAmerican.

WPTV:

“He is doing everything possible to take power away from local governments, taking away people’s abilities to protest, making it harder to vote, talking about, you know, banning books,” Fried said. “That’s what dictators do. Instead of listening and trying to govern with the people, he is trying to govern over the people, and, you know, that, I’m sorry, I’m a student of history, too. I saw the rise of Hitler.”

A “student of history”? You know Fried — or any politician — is blowing smoke when she claims to be a “student of history.” It means she once read a book on Hitler when she was in high school and now considers herself an expert.

Also, claiming she “saw the rise of Hitler” is not possible — not in this universe, anyway. Ms. Fried is all of 44 years old and she has either found what Spanish conquistador Ponce de Leon couldn’t find in Florida — a Fountain of Youth — or, more likely, she’s demonstrating a shocking ignorance of history. Adolf Hitler died 32 years before she was born.

If she’s a “student of history,” I’d flunk her in a heartbeat.

Fried was interviewed on the Florida Roundup podcast by Melissa Ross.

Ross pointed out that there are other states with similar paramilitaries. “Absolutely, but the reason why this governor wants it is different than the other states that have been utilizing it for emergency purposes,” Fried said. “This governor is doing it for the sole purposes of power and doing so to make fear and to instill that, to blame people for what is happening in their lives, blaming certain parts of our society and culture, and that’s exactly what Hitler did to the Jews back during World War II.”

Governor DeSantis’s office hit back hard.

If we had an honest media instead of DNC stenographers, reporters would be criticizing @NikkiFried 's dishonest and offensive claim that @GovRonDeSantis is the modern Hitler. Such a comparison trivializes Hitler's crimes against humanity. This is not funny, it's sick. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 15, 2022

Democrats will not have a chance in November in any race unless they are successful in portraying Republicans as seditious, extreme, radical right-wing insurrectionists. At this point, their party’s candidates have absolutely nothing to run on — nothing to recommend them to the voters and plenty to convince the voters to vote Republican. When in trouble, Democrats trot out the moldy corpse of Adolf Hitler. It may not work but it sure makes them feel good.

Every issue that Joe Biden and the Democrats ran on in 2020 has blown up in their face. The economy, the government’s pandemic response, international relations — the world is far more dangerous and far less secure with Joe Biden and the Democrats in charge.

You can smell the desperation from Fried and other Democrats. They know what’s coming, and they can’t do a thing to stop it.