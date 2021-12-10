British High Court Rules in Favor of U.S. Extradition for WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

Since 2010, the U.S. government has been after WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange for his role in publishing highly classified documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Assange took refuge in the Ecuadoran embassy in 2012 where he stayed until 2019 when Ecuador revoked his asylum. He was then arrested by British authorities for violating the terms of his bail and was in prison serving his sentence when he was indicted on espionage charges by a U.S. court.

On Friday, the British High Court ruled that Assange could be extradited to the United States. He can still appeal the ruling to the High Court and could also take his case to the European Court of Human Rights. But British legal observers point out that the chances that Assange will win any appeals are slight and that he almost certainly will be handed over to U.S. authorities.

Washington Post: