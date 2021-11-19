BREAKING: House Passes Massive $1.75 Build Back Better Bill

Democrats in the House approved the most massive increase in social spending in the nation’s history, passing a bill that may cost as much as $2 trillion dollars.

House Republicans were able to delay the vote, which had originally been scheduled for Thursday. Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy took the floor and spoke for more than eight hours on Thursday night and into Friday morning. It was the longest floor speech in the history of the House of Representatives.

The vote was close — 220-213 with a lone Democrat, Jared Golden of Maine, voting against the bill, along with all Republicans present.

Related: In the Longest House Floor Speech in History, Rep. McCarthy Condemns Build Back Better Bill

The Washington Post accurately summed up the disaster.