House Democrats Sneak an 'Immigration Reform' Provision Into Build Back Better Bill

Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill had something for everyone in America. It funded daycare, senior medical care, and tens of billions of dollars for climate care, among many things. There can be no doubt that Democrats really, really, really “care” about everything.

Well, almost everything. They don’t care much for immigration law. Nor do they care much about the integrity of our borders. In fact, an immigration provision that was put into the Build Back Better bill promises 6.5 million people who’ve been in the United States illegally since before 2011 ten years of work authorization.

It uses a process known as “parole” to legalize the illegal. Of course, no one ever thought to use a process that was supposed to help individual families to include millions of people at a time. But what’s the point of being a radical Democrat unless you do something, well, radical.

The Hill:

The provision approved by the House offers a sort of waiver to immigration laws, using a process known as parole to allow people to stay in the country for five years with the option to extend for another five years thereafter. About 6.5 million people would stand to benefit from the measure directly, according to an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). According to that analysis, about 3 million of those people would become eligible to springboard from the parole status to legal permanent residency, the first step toward citizenship.

There are nearly five million people waiting outside the United States to obtain a legal green card. Obviously, these people are chumps. What they should do is sneak over the border into the U.S. and evade custody long enough for some idiot Democrat like Joe Biden to allow them to stay.

It’s easy when you look at the problem that way.

The radical Congressional Hispanic Caucus was behind the idea.

“CHC remains focused on passing immigration reform. The Build Back Better Act includes long-term work permits and protections for seven million hardworking immigrant essential workers that will help prevent family separation, stabilize our workforce, boost our economy, and create jobs,” said Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Chair Raúl Ruiz (D-Calif.). “The CHC urges the Senate to protect the work-permits and protections and we are hopeful they will use the Senate rules to build upon them and create an earned pathway to citizenship to further improve our nation’s economy,” added Ruiz.

No doubt there are millions of hard-working illegal aliens contributing to their communities and raising their families in freedom. That’s not the point. The point is one of fairness when five million people are waiting to obtain a green card and enter the United States legally, while six million border scofflaws jump ahead of them in line.

There should absolutely be immigration reform that not only streamlines the process of legally coming to the United States but also tightens security at our border to protect both us and illegal aliens who are being terribly mistreated by cartels and organized criminal gangs at the border.

The “party of fairness” dropped the ball on this one.