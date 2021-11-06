Biden Now Saying Ilegal Alien Familes Separated at the Border Deserve Compensation

On Wednesday during a press conference on COVID-19 vaccines for children, Joe Biden was asked about a report in the Wall Street Journal that families who were separated at the border during the administration of Donald Trump would receive $450,000 in compensation.

“If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah,” Biden said. “But it’s not true.”

The president was not denying the fact that his Justice Department was in talks with representatives of illegal alien families separated at the border. He was denying that the number being considered was $450,000.

As it turns out, the Biden administration is eager to shovel money at illegal aliens who have no legal right to be here. He just doesn’t know how much it will be.

Associated Press:

Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the circumstances, people who had their children taken from them under the Trump administration’s family separation policy, meant to deter families from crossing into the U.S. illegally, should be remunerated. “If, in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you coming across the border, whether it was legally or illegally, and you lost your child — You lost your child. It’s gone — you deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstance,” Biden said. “What that will be I have no idea. I have no idea.”

Since Congress is going to have to appropriate any monies given to illegal aliens in a lawsuit, the debate over handing cash to people who shouldn’t have been here in the first place will likely turn into a three-ring circus. Republicans will be adamant that lawbreaking shouldn’t be rewarded, while Democrats will weep and emote about “lost children.” Should be a great show.

Is Biden talking about compensating only those families that the government has failed to reunite? There are about 300 children whose parents have yet to be located. Or is he talking about the 5,500 illegal immigrant children separated from their families at the border?

The price tag per family may be as high as $1 million.

Fox News:

The payments could total nearly $1 million per family and $1 billion overall. Sheriff Mark Dannels of Chochise County, Arizona, a vocal critic of the payouts, says it would make it harder for authorities to stem the tide of illegal migration. “America’s southern border has become a political pathway for illegal entries highlighted by historical numbers and willful neglect by this administration leaving Americans vulnerable to the practices of the cartels’ criminal behavior,” Dannels told Fox News.

Think of the cartel racket that would grow out of the advent of payouts to illegal aliens. You have to know they are going to want a cut of that cash. The Biden administration may well end up financing cartel drug running and human trafficking by compensating illegals.

Christopher Tremoglie of the Washington Examiner wrote of the chaos and confusion around the decision to compensate illegal aliens. “The more the truth comes out about this issue, the more chaotic and disorganized Biden’s White House appears. So who really is running the country? It sure doesn’t look like it’s Biden.”

Did anyone think the debacle of the Afghan withdrawal was an isolated instance of incompetence?