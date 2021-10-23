Why Is the Biden Administration Delaying Release of JFK Assassination Files Until Next Year?

The government will continue to delay the release of thousands of pages of formerly classified documents relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy until December of 2022, according to the White House.

The administration is citing the pandemic as the reason for the delay.

“Temporary continued postponement is necessary to protect against identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure,” Biden wrote. That’s a response mandated by the 1992 congressional act that stated the assassination records could be withheld to “protect against an identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations,” according to the memo.

New York Post:

This year, the National Archives and Records Administration ruled that “unfortunately, the pandemic has had a significant impact on the agencies,” and NARA needed additional time to research the material and “maximize the amount of information released,” the memo said. The most sensitive information will now be released in December 2022 and material that has already been deemed “appropriate for release to the public,” will be dumped on Dec. 15 of this year. Some 250,000 records have already been released, but the public cannot view them unless they drive to NARA’s College Park, Maryland headquarters, the memo said.

The documents were supposed to have been released by October 2017 — 25 years from the effective date that the act was passed. But the government keeps finding reasons to withhold them.

Washington Post: