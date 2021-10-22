'Superman' Colorist Quits Over DC Comics 'Wokeness'

Unless you’re into comic books, you’ve probably never heard of Gabe Eltaeb. He’s a colorist for DC Comics and has been heavily involved in several major projects, including several Star Wars comics.

But Mr. Eltaeb was so upset over the radical changes to the new Superman series that he told the company he won’t return once his contract is up.

Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 will feature the exploits of the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, including detailing his budding romantic relationship with a male reporter. The company also decided to change Superman’s motto from “Truth, Justice, and the American Way,” to ” Truth, Justice, and a Better World.”

Eltaeb, whose father escaped death in Gaddafi’s Libya and whose family has thrived in America, made an emotional video about his family’s journey and why he couldn’t work for DC Comics anymore.

He also appeared on a YouTube video hosted by Cyberfrog creator Ethan Van Sciver, himself a former contracted DC employee, in an epic rant against wokeness, the left, and the destruction of traditional values.

Bounding into Comics:

Turning to the specific subject of Superman’s motto change, Eltaeb asserted that “What really pissed me off was saying truth, justice, and a better world. F–k that it was Truth, Justice, and the American way.” “My Grandpa almost died in World War II; we don’t have a right to destroy sh-t that people died for to give us,” he continued. “It’s a bunch of f-cking nonsense.”

Once Eltaeb got rolling, it was hard to stop him.

He added, “They call us bigots and racist and sh-t, I would ask them, find me in the f–king mainstream, not on the fringes, one f–king book, one f–king t-shirt, one movie that says that leftism is bad, and conservatism is good, find it for me, they f–king won’t they’re not letting people have a voice, they’re the f–king bigots.” “Sorry,” he concluded his rant, “that’s been bottled up for five years.”

Speaking to Eltaeb’s appearance on his channel, Van Sciver said, “Gabe just exploded on my livestream, he had a lot to say, a lot of feelings and a lot of thoughts that he wasn’t able to share because he was working for DC Comics.”

“And that’s the reality,” he continued. “You cannot come out and be a conservative and criticize the company that you work for in this way. You have to be completely supportive of the corporate agenda, whatever it is.” “You have to keep your negative or critical opinions to yourself, and it’s so liberating to be able to not work for DC comics and be able to say exactly what you think,” he concluded. “And I think that’s what Gabe is going through here.”

What a sad commentary on modern America. Eltaeb’s talent is undeniable. Getting hired by DC Comics as a colorist when he was only 29 is nearly unprecedented. But fulfilling his professional dreams came at a price — to his soul. And Eltaeb simply wasn’t willing to pay that price anymore.