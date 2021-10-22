Biden Says January 6 Riot Was About 'White Supremacy'

What was the January 6 riot—aka “insurrection” or “rebellion”—all about? Some might say it was about the incoherent rantings of citizens who believed what their president told them: the election was stolen. Others might point to the several small groups of right-wing extremists who individually plotted to storm the Capitol building as proof that Trump was trying to overthrow the government.

Joe Biden has decided he knows what the January 6 protest/riot/insurrection was all about: “white supremacy.”

Axios:

President Biden said Thursday that white supremacy motivated rioters who carried out the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Driving the news: “The violent, deadly insurrection on the Capitol nine months ago, it was about white supremacy, in my opinion,” Biden said at an event commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington. Biden also mentioned the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, saying: “The through-line is that hate never goes away.”

I guess we missed all that chanting about “white power” and “kill all the black people” coming from the 50,000 people who attended the rally before a smaller group broke off to march to the Capitol.

In fact, Biden blaming “white supremacy” for the actions of stupidly misguided Americans on January 6 is just another fairy tale being told by the left to try to delegitimize all debate about what went on before, during, and after the riot.

The congressional committee looking into the events of January 6 is not going to look at the political riots of the previous summer or the attacks on American tradition by tearing down statues of imperfect men. These actions had a far greater influence on the motivation for the riots than the bogeyman “white supremacy” did.

It’s so much easier to substitute “white supremacy” as a cause of the riots, even though there isn’t one iota of evidence that would prove that theory.

To be sure, there are fairy tales about January 6 being told by both sides. Both versions of the “truth” do a disservice to history.

Washington Examiner:

Some of Trump’s greatest enemies love to view the day as worse than Sept. 11, 2001. This is a slap in the face to the thousands of Americans who lost loved ones in coordinated terror attacks. That was a day of monstrous evil that we pray will never be repeated. Because of it, Americans feel less safe and insulated. 9/11 changed so much about how we see others, foreign policy, and personal safety. To view 1/6/21 as similar to or even worse than 9/11/01 may bolster feelings that imagine Trump as a Hilter-like figure. But these ideas are not based in reality. At the same time, the day was nothing that should be celebrated. It was not a show of patriotism. It remains inexcusable. It was not a stand for truth or against socialism or the media elite. It was a cowardly, violent act by a small number of misguided Americans, all while the sitting president encouraged action and then watched. Quite simply, it wasn’t nothing, but it certainly wasn’t everything.

Not surprisingly, every time the left retells the story of January 6, it gets worse and worse. “We almost lost our democracy,” according to some. In fact, even if the brain-dead mouth breathers had been able to break into the chamber where the 2020 vote was being certified, what did they possibly hope to accomplish? The electoral votes had already been certified in all 50 states. There was no way they could stop it. Congress counting the electoral votes was a formality. Democracy wasn’t in “danger” because democracy had already triumphed.

But the fairy tale needed a villain, a hero, and a happy ending. It will be a fascinating exercise to see what the left says about January 6 on the one-year, five-year, and ten-year anniversaries of the event.

By the time they’re done, no doubt they will have saved the world from a massive right-wing plot on January 6, 2021, that threatened women, children, and little babies with death and destruction.

And so the myth-making begins.