Pelosi Criticizes Reporters, Telling Them They 'Could Do a Better Job Selling' Biden Agenda

Don’t you wish sometimes that you were a radical left Democrat?

Think about it. You’d be on “the right side of history” on every issue. You’d get that special warm, fuzzy feeling of being morally superior to everyone else. The holi poli would recognize your intrinsic value and grant you all sorts of benefits commensurate with your status. You wouldn’t be subject to the same rules and strictures as the rest of us.

And, the media would be 100 percent in your pocket.

At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s press briefing on Tuesday, she criticized the media because polls show very few Americans know what’s in the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill.

“Do you think you need to do a better job at messaging, and going forward, how do you sell this?” CBS News’ Nikole Killion wondered, according to Fox News.

“Well I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you,” Pelosi responded, saying the media has not done justice to the list of items in the bill, such as Family Medical Leave. “Every time I come here, I go through the list … It is hard to break through when you have such a comprehensive package.”

A “better job of selling it…”? What’s really frightening about this is that no reporter present batted an eyelash after she said it or objected to the characterization that the media was Biden’s lapdog.

Sheesh.

Responding to CBS News poll showing most Americans don't know specifics of Democrats' spending bill, Pelosi tells @NikolenDC "it is hard to break through when you have such a comprehensive package" "Whether they know it or not, they overwhelmingly support it," she says pic.twitter.com/G0wQLFR6Ju — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2021

Again, ain’t it grand to be a radical left Democrat? You possess the power for mass mind-reading and know what the American people want even when they say they don’t know. This power comes in very handy at election time.

Republicans rushed to make political hay while the wound was fresh.

New York Post:

Hours after the press conference, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) slammed the Democratic messaging, saying, “They can’t do anything right.” “I just heard the clip from Nancy Pelsoi, they’re so screwed up, they’re blaming their best friends — the mainstream press — so that’s how bad the situation is,” Jordan told Fox News. “They’re gonna kick it down, kick the can down the road again for about eight weeks, and then we’ll be back on this again,” said Jordan “So this is just — this is just emblematic of what the Democrats have been like in the Biden administration, they can’t do anything right.”

Pelosi shouldn’t be blaming the media. It’s not their fault. The media has no idea what’s going to be in the final version of the bill because it hasn’t even been written yet. Pelosi and Biden are throwing stuff against the wall seeing if anything will stick, and the two sides — radicals and not-so-radicals — are arguing about what should be in the final version of the bill.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has repeatedly said the American people support what is in the budget reconciliation. However, the exact details on what is included have not been made public as negotiations over the bill’s price tag continue.

Still, it’s nice to know your eager-beaver sycophants in the press are standing by to assist the president in passing his agenda and helping destroy his enemies.

Yes, it’s great to be a radical left Democrat.