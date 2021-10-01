Women's Pro Soccer League Rocked by Abuse Allegations

An unusual scandal has hit the National Women’s Soccer League as Commissioner Lisa Baird announced the cancelation of the league’s weekend schedule in response to abuse allegations that resulted in two of the league’s coaches being dismissed.

“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling,” Baird said in a statement. “Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect.”

ESPN:

The announcement came after The Athletic published an investigation in which it talked to more than a dozen players from every team Riley has coached since 2010, including two named players who went on the record with allegations against him. A club statement on Thursday read: “In light of today’s reports, the North Carolina Courage have terminated head coach Paul Riley, effective immediately, following serious allegations of misconduct. Riley, in an email to The Athletic, said the majority of the allegations are “completely untrue.”

Another coach, Richie Burke of the Washington Spirit, was fired on Tuesday following allegations published in the Washington Post of using abusive language toward players.