Top Generals Accuse Biden of Lying About Afghanistan Pullout in Sworn Testimony

The commander of the U.S. Central Command, General Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, and the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, told Congress that they had recommended to Joe Biden that the military maintain a presence of at least 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Biden said in an August 19 interview with George Stephanopoulos that he couldn’t recall anyone recommending that troops remain in Afghanistan after the August 31 deadline.

The testimony was extraordinary because a serving commander has rarely contradicted anything his commander in chief has said.

General McKenzie also recommended to Donald Trump that a force of 4,500 troops stay in Afghanistan.

Politico:

In answering questions from Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) about his advice, McKenzie said he would not share his “personal recommendation” to the president. But he went on to say that his “personal view,” which he said shaped his recommendations, was that withdrawing those forces “would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan military forces and, eventually, the Afghan government.” McKenzie also acknowledged that he talked to Biden directly about the recommendation by Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. Forces Afghanistan until July, that the military leave a few thousand troops on the ground, which Miller detailed in closed testimony last week.

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was asked if he agreed with the assessment that 2,500 troops should remain in Afghanistan. Milley said yes. Later, Senator Tom Cotton asked the general if he should have resigned when Biden failed to follow his recommendation.