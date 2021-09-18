Out of Sight, Out of Mind: DHS Scrambling to Deport Haitians Under a Bridge in Texas

There are now an estimated 14,000 Haitians and other illegal immigrants camped out under a bridge in South Texas waiting to be arrested by border agents and then released into the United States. Photos and video of the Biden bungle at the border have terrified the White House to the point that they have tasked the Department of Homeland Security with getting the Haitians off the news.

DHS will authorize up to 8 flights a day from Texas to Haiti in order to get the poor, desperate people out of sight and out of the news cycle.

The United States has now closed the Del Rio Port of Entry into the United States — an unprecedented move to stop traffic headed north into the United States or south into Mexico. Jokes about the barn door and horses are perfectly apropos.

Effective immediately, @CBP will temporarily close and re-route traffic from the Port of Del Rio to the Port of Eagle Pass to manage resources more effectively and to ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel. — CBP Office of Trade (@CBPTradeGov) September 17, 2021

Washington Examiner:

“This temporary closure and shift is necessary in order for CBP to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by an influx of migrants into Del Rio and is effective immediately,” the agency said. “It will advance and protect national interests and help ensure the safety of the traveling public, commercial traffic, and CBP employees and facilities.” All vehicular traffic will have to travel an hour’s drive to the next closest open port of entry between Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Mexico.

The Haitian government has agreed to accept three flights a day. Three is not eight, so one might wonder where the other planeloads of Haitians are going to land.

Laughably, the Biden administration is bending over backward to assure all of us that they aren’t “targeting” any one race or nationality in this airlift.

Washington Post: