The Race to Succeed Angela Merkel in Germany Is Wide Open

He only narrowly secured the nomination to be the candidate for chancellor, defeating his Bavarian rival, Markus Söder, after the party leadership rallied behind him. Support for the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, was already waning because of the pandemic. Mr Laschet himself was accused of inconsistencies and poor management of Covid-19 in NRW. And then in July, Mr Laschet was caught on camera laughing as the president of Germany made a speech in a town which had been largely destroyed by catastrophic flooding. His reputation was badly damaged and has not recovered.

Laschet has dropped the “center” from “center-right” and is campaigning as a conservative, hoping the prospect of a far-left candidate will scare voters into returning to the CDU. But polls show the strategy isn’t working and the CDU appears to be running out of time.

Olaf Scholz, center-left Social Democrats (SPD)

Scholz has benefitted from the fact that he isn’t Mr. Laschet. In truth, Scholz has plenty of experience and, as finance minister, demonstrated competence in distributing Germany’s trillion-dollar stimulus.

Moreso than Laschet, Scholz is seen as the natural successor to Merkel. He is seen as a steady hand that could guide Germany through the next few years.

He received the unflattering nickname of “Scholz-o-mat” for his unflashy appearance, but his fortunes got a boost when he announced the pandemic relief funding measure. “This is the bazooka that’s needed to get the job done,” he said. His supporters now refer to him as “bazooka man.”

Annalena Baerbock, Greens

Baerbock is the first-ever Green Party candidate for chancellor. She’s young — only 40 — and is decidedly less of a radical frothing-at-the-mouth environmentalist than many in her party.

At one time Baerbock had the support of 25 percent of the voters. But a couple of stumbles, including charges of plagiarism, doomed her candidacy.

The right-wing AfP party has fallen on hard times in recent years. The angst over immigrants has eased and the party just didn’t have much else the German people wanted. They are not expected to receive much support on election day.