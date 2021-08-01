HYPOCRITE: DC Mayor Bowser Attends Maskless Wedding Reception

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is taking the Delta variant of the coronavirus very seriously. In fact, she’s taking the matter so seriously that she reimposed the requirement for everyone — even if they’ve been vaccinated — to mask up indoors.

Well, almost everyone. There are exceptions to the mask rule. Those exceptions include Muriel Bowser and her rich friends, who attended a wedding reception at The Line DC, a four-star hotel in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of the city. None of them were wearing masks, according to the Washington Examiner.

Bowser, who was not sitting at the table designated for her during wedding toasts, did not wear a mask despite not actively eating or drinking. When approached by the Washington Examiner to explain why she was maskless at an event now legally obligated to enforce mask compliance, security blockaded the free press. At least 3 out of 5 adults in the district and 3 in 4 seniors have been vaccinated. Even with the delta variant of the coronavirus, vaccination has proven eminently effective, even more so than masks. Of the nearly 400,000 district residents fully vaccinated against the pandemic, just four (all of whom were elderly or had preexisting conditions) died.

Admittedly, Her Honor is not the brightest bulb in the room. She defaced a street in her city with the words “Black Lives Matter” and then arrested anyone who had the temerity to object.

But she had to know that someone, somewhere would snap a picture or take a video of her without a mask in a public place.

Fox News:

The event came just hours after Bowser’s order reinstating the district’s indoor mask mandate for everyone over 2 years old, regardless of vaccination status, went into effect at 5 a.m. Saturday. The order specifies that enforcement provisions do not apply to members of the “federal government or legislative branch of the district government while those persons are on duty.” Representatives for Bowser and The LINE hotel did not return Fox News’ requests for comment.

Bowser officiated at the wedding, which occurred prior to the mandate going into effect. But photos on social media clearly show her without a mask at the wedding reception

Bowser is only the latest Democrat to get caught with her mask down. Almost all big-city mayors and many governors of both parties apparently believe that mandates are only for the little guy.

Tomorrow, Bowser will apologize profusely for her “oversight” or “mistake” and solemnly swear it will never ever happen again, cross my heart hope to die.

But if you’re expecting a lot of blowback for Bowser, don’t hold your breath. It’s only hypocrisy if Republicans do it.