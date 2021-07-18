U.S. Diplomats in Afghanistan Have a Hopeless Task

With the U.S. military pulling back and pulling out in Afghanistan, it’s left to a few dozen civilian diplomats to try to implement Joe Biden’s policies in the midst of a pandemic and armed conflict between the Taliban and less radical factions.

Biden has pledged not to abandon Afghanistan despite increasing signs that the U.S. has very little say in the matter. And without a military contingent backing them up and protecting them, diplomats are exposed and vulnerable.

“In the absence of a military complement in Kabul, the task of the U.S. Embassy is made infinitely more complex, dangerous and difficult,” Hugo Llorens, who served as the top U.S. diplomat in Afghanistan under presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, told The Washington Post.

Biden sees the primary mission of the United States in Afghanistan to broker some kind of deal between the Taliban and remaining government forces that will safeguard what’s left of the peace deal and, above all, protect the hard won gains of women who are threatened with a return to the stone age by Taliban victories.

Biden this month defended his decision, saying Afghans must now defend their nation. He also vowed that the United States would not abandon Afghanistan, making the diplomatic and aid mission — in particular, U.S. support for local security forces and the plight of women and girls — a central test of the president’s strategy. “The complexity of the operations in Afghanistan are orders of magnitude greater than virtually anywhere else,” said a former senior official with knowledge of the mission in Afghanistan, where insecurity, the country’s landlocked position in central Asia, its geography, intense poverty, and tribal and ethnic division all contribute to the cost and difficulty of the newly solitary civilian mission. Like others interviewed for this report, this person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing policymaking.

Why not pull the diplomats out now instead of waiting for them to be expelled — or worse, taken hostage? France, China, and several other countries have already evacuated their people. But Biden is counting on the bunker-like nature of the U.S. embassy in Kabul to protect the 1,400 remaining U.S. personnel.