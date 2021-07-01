Does the New York City Election Fiasco Prove Trump Right?

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams still leads former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia by about 14,000 votes after the first round of “ranked-choice voting” has been completed. Civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley is just 375 votes behind Garcia.

There are three candidates bunched together right now — all could win once the 125,000 absentee ballots are counted. But the results are already tainted beyond repair, and regardless of what the Board of Elections says, the tally is suspect.

Adams has already filed a suit in Kings County Supreme Court “to preserve our right to a fair election process.”

“Today we petitioned the court to preserve our right to a fair election process and to have a judge oversee and review ballots, if necessary,” the Adams campaign said in a statement. “We invite the other campaigns to join us and petition the court as we all seek a clear and trusted conclusion to this election.”

We’re told that this a pro forma procedure. Andrew Yang, who has already conceded, filed a similar suit before the election. But the game has been altered dramatically by the Board of Elections’ inexplicable error in running election results while 135,000 sample ballots were still on the computer.

Related: Liberals Didn’t Pounce on Eric Adams Just for Questioning New York’s Election. They Had…Another Reason.

“Stupid is as stupid does,” said Forrest Gump. And the Board of Elections is just plain dumb.

The BOE has a long history of incompetence, nepotism, mismanagement, and corruption.

So you would expect all those Trump-haters who accuse him of wildly exaggerating problems with American elections to rush to the defense of the BOE’s election fiasco rather than give the former president any acknowledgment that he may have been even a little right.

Washington Post: