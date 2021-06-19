Biden Administration Will Offer Gender Transition Surgery Through VA Healthcare

According to CNN, the Biden administration is moving to make gender change surgery available through Veterans Affairs hospitals starting as early as this summer.

The previous policy made other gender transition services available through the VA, including hormone treatments and counseling. The surgery would be available to active duty and reserve personnel as well as those eligible through their VA benefits.

In 2018, the Defense Department counted 14,700 transgender military personnel currently serving or in the reserves. It’s unknown how many soldiers would opt for what’s known as “gender transition” surgery.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will announce the change in policy at a Pride event tonight.

“We are taking the first necessary steps to expand VA’s care to include gender confirmation surgery — thus allowing transgender vets to go through the full gender confirmation process with VA by their side,” McDonough’s prepared remarks state.

One estimate — done by the National Center for Transgender Equality — estimates that there 134,000 transgender veterans.